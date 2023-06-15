European Commission President Calls for Complete Withdrawal of Russian Troops from Ukraine

15:26 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In order to end the Russian war against Ukraine, proposals were put forward for negotiations, which must necessarily take into account the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. Otherwise, freezing of the conflict is possible.



The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this in her speech at the GLOBSEC 2023 forum, according to the official website of the European Commission on Wednesday, May 31.

"Currently, intensive discussions are underway about peace plans and a ceasefire. First of all, one should adhere to the principle: do not decide anything about Ukraine without its participation. We are striving for a just world together with Ukraine - a world that will not be a reward for the aggressor, but will be based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination,” stressed the President of the European Commission.

According to her, a ceasefire leading to a freezing of the conflict is not a long-term solution.

“We have the experience of the ceasefire that happened in 2014 and we see what happened to this agreement last February when Russia launched an invasion. A ceasefire by its nature will be unstable and could destabilize the region along the front line. In such conditions, no one will be ready to invest or restore, and the conflict itself can resume at any moment. No, a just peace can only be achieved through the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and their weapons from the territory of Ukraine," Ursula von der Leyen said.



The head of the European Commission called on "everyone who is able" to provide Ukraine with artillery and long-range weapons.

"The real need is for military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. That's why we proposed the Ammunition Production Act - we call it ASAP. We want to stimulate our defense industry to increase the production of the required 155 mm and 152 mm artillery shells. And everyone who can should provide Ukraine with artillery mounts and long-range systems that will help equalize the gap in firepower with the invading forces," von der Leyen said..

She also stressed that support is needed for the combat training of the Ukrainian army.