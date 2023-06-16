The President of the European Commission urged to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons

12:47 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for long-range weapons to be provided to Ukraine. She said this at the Globsec 2023 forum, which takes place in Bratislava in Slovakia.



Von der Leyen noted that the urgent need is military assistance to support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And therefore, the EU proposed an initiative on the production of ammunition.

"We want to push our defense industry to increase production of badly needed 155mm and 152mm artillery shells.. And those who can should provide long-range artillery and weapons systems that will help Ukraine equalize the gap in range with the occupying forces on the battlefield," the President of the European Commission said.