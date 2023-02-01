Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen arrived in Kyiv

12:22 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen arrived on an official visit to Kyiv. He announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, February 1.

"Arrived in Kyiv. After almost a year of war, Ukraine is not forgotten. Together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine, we stand up for European values.

In another video, filmed on a train en route to Ukraine, Van der Bellen said he was going to Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukrainians repelling a Russian invasion.

"The fact that this trip to Kiev is taking place immediately after my official assumption of office is a purposeful manifestation of the solidarity and support of the people in Ukraine," he said.

Van der Bellen is accompanied by an Austrian delegation, which is traveling with a specific aid package "in particular urgently needed generators."