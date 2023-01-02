Russian crimes in Ukraine point to new Nuremberg - US State Department

11:21 22 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Torture, killings of civilians, executions of prisoners of war and civilians, sexual abuse of women and children, forced relocation, filtration camps where Ukrainians are subjected to physical and psychological violence - all these actions of Russian troops are systemic, said Beth Van Shack, US Ambassador to special assignments in the field of international criminal justice*. The highest Russian leadership is responsible for organizing these crimes.

“The aggression against Ukraine is a clear violation of the UN Charter, and we have mounting evidence that this aggression is accompanied by systematic war crimes committed in every region where Russian troops have been stationed.. Such crimes include deliberate, massive and disproportionate attacks against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure,” Wang Shack told reporters.

“When we see such systemic actions, including the creation of an extensive network of filtration camps, it is very difficult to imagine how such crimes can be committed without instructions from the very top of the command vertical, ” the ambassador said.

Answering a question from a journalist who recalled that the Nuremberg trials of Nazi criminals began on November 20 (in 1945), Van Shack noted that what is happening in Ukraine “obviously points to a new Nuremberg”:



Just as the allies at the end of World War II worked together on the paramount task of restoring justice by ushering in a new era of accountability for what was then the worst crime imaginable, so today it falls to us to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice. and other atrocities that we observe in Ukraine.





*Ambassador-at-Large for International Criminal Justice represents the United States in international organizations investigating war crimes and other atrocities, participates in international programs to prevent them and compensate for damages as a result of their commission, and bring the perpetrators to justice. In addition to Ukraine, Beth Van Shack participates in such programs related to Myanmar, Central Africa, Venezuela, etc.