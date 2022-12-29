Putin's henchman urged not to let Russians who support Ukraine into the country

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev urged not to let Russians back into the country who "call for its defeat" in the war against Ukraine.
This was announced by Medvedev in Telegram.
In his opinion, the return to Russia of those whom he considers enemies of Russia should take place after "previously made unequivocal public repentance, and in appropriate cases - only through amnesty or pardon."
