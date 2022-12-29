Putin's henchman urged not to let Russians who support Ukraine into the country

12:42 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev urged not to let Russians back into the country who "call for its defeat" in the war against Ukraine.



This was announced by Medvedev in Telegram.

"Traitors who hate their country so much that they call for its defeat and death should be considered as enemies of society ... Even if no one initiated any administrative or criminal cases against these persons. Such persons should not be allowed back into Russia until the end their days. They must be completely cut off from the sources of income in our country, whatever they may be," the message says.



In his opinion, the return to Russia of those whom he considers enemies of Russia should take place after "previously made unequivocal public repentance, and in appropriate cases - only through amnesty or pardon."