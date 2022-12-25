Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about coal and gas reserves

08:06 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Sufficient amount of gas has been accumulated in Ukrainian gas storages for the passage of winter.



This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a government meeting.



The country is entering winter with 14 billion cubic meters of gas in storage and 1.3 million tons of coal in storage, he said.

"This resource is enough to get through the winter steadily. This applies not only to gas and coal, but also to fuel. With the increase in imports of diesel and gasoline generators, we understand that the demand for fuel may grow," he said..



Shmyhal said that the government is in constant dialogue with fuel networks and is closely monitoring the balance of imports and consumption.