Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about coal and gas reserves

Sufficient amount of gas has been accumulated in Ukrainian gas storages for the passage of winter.
This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a government meeting.
The country is entering winter with 14 billion cubic meters of gas in storage and 1.3 million tons of coal in storage, he said.
Shmyhal said that the government is in constant dialogue with fuel networks and is closely monitoring the balance of imports and consumption.
