Prime Minister of Israel considers the possibility of a visit to Ukraine

06:31 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the early stages of planning a visit to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said, The Jerusalem Post reports

Korniychuk discussed the matter with the prime minister's office the day before and found out that they were ready to consider a visit to Kyiv.



According to him, Netanyahu is "reconsidering issues related to Russia" after the "mutiny" of the "Wagnerites". The Ambassador notes that the trip is at the previous stage of planning and its date has not yet been determined. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said that no decision had yet been made.

"I told them that the fastest way for Netanyahu to get to the White House is through Kyiv.. The invitation is on the table, it has already been passed several times, and I hope that it will be accepted, and we will see Mr. Netanyahu in Kiev," Korniychuk said.

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry for the first time publicly recommended that Netanyahu meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky.. Yuval Fuks, Head of the Eurasian Department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, stated this at a meeting of the Foreign Policy Subcommittee of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.



The subcommittee was convened to discuss Israel's position on the Ukrainian-Russian war after Korniychuk strongly criticized Israel's inaction in providing military assistance to Ukraine.



The head of the subcommittee, MK Gedeon Saar, expressed the need for Israel to play a more visible, active role in helping Ukraine.

"The issue of war in Ukraine remains the number one issue for the world, the international community and international public opinion.. In the eyes of the Western world, Israel remains on the sidelines of this conflict. There is a need for an updated assessment of Israeli policy on the war in Ukraine," Saar said.

He announced the need for Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Kyiv, stressed the importance of fulfilling all pending agreements with Ukraine and warned about the Russian-Iranian partnership as a threat to Israel.



Representatives of the Israeli authorities publicly complain that the Russian-Iranian partnership has become a threat to their country.