Upcoming package of EU sanctions against Russia not strong enough - Kuleba

18:16 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The project of upcoming EU sanctions restrictions against Russia is not strong enough, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Tuesday, January 31.

He noted that the topic of sanctions will be one of the key issues at the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held this week.
 
"We are now working with all Member States to ensure that the 10th sanctions package includes nuclear sanctions, missile sanctions, and propaganda sanctions.. That is, sanctions against all key sectors for the Russian military machine and economy," Kuleba said.
 
At the same time, he acknowledged that the draft package of sanctions worked out by the EU is not yet strong enough.
 
"As of now, what I see in the work at the EU level is not, in our opinion, the draft of the tenth package is strong enough. But there is still time to strengthen it, to strengthen it. I think that we will get the result we need," the Foreign Minister said.