Upcoming package of EU sanctions against Russia not strong enough - Kuleba

The project of upcoming EU sanctions restrictions against Russia is not strong enough, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Tuesday, January 31.
He noted that the topic of sanctions will be one of the key issues at the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held this week.
At the same time, he acknowledged that the draft package of sanctions worked out by the EU is not yet strong enough.
