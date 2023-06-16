Representative of the Pope will travel to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission

12:06 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, will travel to Kyiv as an envoy of Pope Francis to carry out a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.



This was officially announced by the press service of the Holy See on Monday.



In accordance with previous statements from the Holy See, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi will visit Kyiv on June 5-6, 2023 as a representative of the Holy Father Francis.



The main goal of this initiative is to carefully listen to the Ukrainian authorities regarding possible ways to achieve a just peace and support humane gestures that help reduce tensions in the region.



The visit of Cardinal Zuppi reflects the desire of the Holy See to find a peaceful solution and reconciliation in Ukraine.



He emphasizes the importance of diplomatic efforts and the desire of the Pope to help achieve a just and lasting end to the war.



During the visit, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will actively interact with the Ukrainian authorities, seeking to progress towards peace and stability.