The representative of the GUR estimated the production of missile weapons in Russia

14:53 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's significant stockpile of missile weapons has been depleted, but the country has managed to restore its production capacity, which is clearly evidenced by the wreckage of downed missiles.



The Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Vadim Skibitsky, reported on the situation. He stressed that the Russian side regularly delivers "Caliber" to the occupied Crimea at least twice a month..

"Currently, Russia is capable of producing approximately 25 Caliber missiles and 35 Kh-101 missiles per month, as well as two Kinzhal missiles and five 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M complex. Thus, the Russian side is able to deliver components for the production of missile weapons, despite international sanctions," the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Skibitsky clarified that debris from downed Russian missiles in Ukraine indicates that these weapons were produced in the first quarter of 2023 and only recently entered service..



Intelligence services believe that Russia will continue to use missiles as a means of terror against Ukraine as long as it has enough resources, so it is important for the Ukrainian authorities to continue to strengthen the air defense (air defense) system.