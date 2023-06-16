German representative: Ukraine can strike at Russia in self-defense

The representative of the German government, Steffen Gebeshtreit, stressed that Ukraine has a legitimate right to self-defense, including the possibility of launching strikes on Russian territory.
According to information provided by DW, in response to a journalist's question about the drone attack on Moscow, Gebeshtreit noted that, according to international law, Ukraine has the right to use force on Russian territory in self-defense.
However, the representative of the German government also stressed that the official position of Berlin is to oppose the use of German weapons for such attacks.
