Granting Ukraine ATACMS still under consideration - Biden

10:35 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States administration is still actively discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles.

US President Joe Biden said this while talking to reporters.

In particular, Biden commented on the new Russian air attacks on Kyiv and noted that they "are not a surprise."

“That is why we must continue to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” the US president said.

To a clarifying question about the possible transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, Biden replied that this topic is "still relevant", meaning that the issue continues to be considered.