Granting Ukraine ATACMS still under consideration - Biden

The United States administration is still actively discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles.
US President Joe Biden said this while talking to reporters.
In particular, Biden commented on the new Russian air attacks on Kyiv and noted that they "are not a surprise."
To a clarifying question about the possible transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, Biden replied that this topic is "still relevant", meaning that the issue continues to be considered.
Recall that last week, representatives of the two parties of the US Congress called on Joe Biden to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.
