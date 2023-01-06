Putin's proposal for a "truce" is a Russian information operation - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about a 36-hour ceasefire by Russian troops on Christmas Day, January 6-7, is likely a publicity stunt aimed at damaging Ukraine's reputation, but has caused a wave of discontent among Russian war correspondents.
This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
As analysts recall, Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to initiate a ceasefire from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 along "the entire line of clashes between the parties in Ukraine", urging Ukraine to take a similar step to allow "a large number of citizens who profess Orthodoxy", to attend a service on Christmas.
ISW believes that Putin may have sought a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to allow them to rest, recuperate and reorient themselves to resume offensive operations in critical sectors of the front.
According to ISW, this is a deliberate information tactic that Russia has used in the past.
