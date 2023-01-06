Putin's proposal for a "truce" is a Russian information operation - ISW

09:33 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War



As analysts recall, Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to initiate a ceasefire from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 along "the entire line of clashes between the parties in Ukraine", urging Ukraine to take a similar step to allow "a large number of citizens who profess Orthodoxy", to attend a service on Christmas. Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about a 36-hour ceasefire by Russian troops on Christmas Day, January 6-7, is likely a publicity stunt aimed at damaging Ukraine's reputation, but has caused a wave of discontent among Russian war correspondents. This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Putin's statement was a response to the call of the Patriarch of Moscow, Kirill, for a temporary ceasefire in connection with the celebration of Christmas Eve and the Nativity of Christ.. Ukrainian and Western officials, including US President Joe Biden, were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the ceasefire announcement and stressed that Russian troops continued to strike Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure on December 25, when many Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas and New Year. in the message.

ISW believes that Putin may have sought a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to allow them to rest, recuperate and reorient themselves to resume offensive operations in critical sectors of the front.

"Such a pause will unreasonably benefit the Russian troops and will deprive Ukraine of the initiative. Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to comply with the terms of this sudden ceasefire and may have called for a ceasefire to portray Ukraine as uncompromising and unwilling to take the necessary steps to negotiate.

According to ISW, this is a deliberate information tactic that Russia has used in the past.