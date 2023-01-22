Law enforcement officers revealed the details of the detention of the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Regional Development

12:01 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers revealed the details of the detention of Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, because of a bribe in the amount of $400,000. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday, January 22.

The detectives noted that in the summer of 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.68 billion to restore critical infrastructure and provide the population with light, heat and water supply in winter. The investigation found that a number of officials embezzled part of public funds.

Officials signed contracts with entrepreneurs at inflated prices. Business, in turn, must transfer UAH 280 million to officials for "winning" in tenders, which was the difference between the actual and purchase cost of services.

During searches in the office of entrepreneurs, 920 thousand hryvnias and 38.7 thousand dollars were found and seized.

Law enforcers found that the Deputy Minister of Community Development was involved in the scam. He was exposed thanks to the operational penetration of detectives into the group.

A criminal case was opened against the Deputy Minister. 4 Art. 368, part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, all persons involved in the scam are being identified.

The day before, the Ministry of Regional Development confirmed the detention of Lozinsky. The department also reported the fact of the theft of budget money by the Deputy Minister and promised to fire him.