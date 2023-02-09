16:09 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill regulating the mechanism for depriving sanctioned persons of state awards.



This was reported to the government.



The impetus for the decision was the situation with the former chairman of the banned HPO, Yuriy Boyko, who still has the title of "Hero of Ukraine". He received it from Leonid Kuchma back in 2004 for "outstanding personal services to the Ukrainian state in the development of the fuel and energy complex, many years of selfless work."



Outraged by this, the Ukrainians began to collect signatures demanding to rectify the situation. At the time of writing, there are at least three corresponding petitions on the President's website: one has already collected 26 thousand signatures out of the required 25 thousand, the second - 1.4 thousand, and the third, created a week ago - almost four hundred.



Boyko is not the only Ukrainian figure whose title of Hero revolts Ukrainians. Among the "heroes", for example, the ex-president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who was detained by the Esbians on suspicion of supplying parts for Russian attack aircraft. He received the title in 2000 "for outstanding services in the development of domestic engineering".



The title "for outstanding personal services to Ukraine in the implementation of the state policy of social protection of orphans and children deprived of parental care" is also held by the rector of the Holy Ascension Monastery, Metropolitan Longin. In his biography there is a story about the illegal excavation of the body of his own brother and his reburial on the territory of the monastery.



In addition, the priest is known for a number of pro-Russian statements, for example, he called the authorities in Ukraine "servants of Satan."



Another "hero" is the Crimean collaborator Boris Deutsch, who was awarded the title by the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych. However, Deitch died of the coronavirus last year.