The first independent evidence of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station appeared

Scientists from Norway have recorded seismic signals that confirm the explosion that occurred near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station on the night of its destruction.
Norway's nuclear test-ban monitor NORSAR says seismic signals indicate that there was an explosion at the Nova Kakhovka Dam at 02:54 AM on June 6, meaning kinetic action was highly likely used to bring the dam down.— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 8, 2023
The analysis was carried out by NORSAR, a Norwegian group that monitors seismic networks throughout Europe.. The magnitude of the event ranged from 1 to 2 points.
According to journalists, in recent weeks the dam has experienced a significant load.
Stress and previous damage to the dam has led to speculation that it may have "fallen" on its own.. But according to NORSAR, which tracks underground nuclear tests and other seismic events, there was an explosion around the time the dam is believed to have collapsed.
At the same time, seismologists cannot determine the location of the explosion closer than within 20-30 kilometers from the dam.. But Oye says explosions are rare in this particular part of Ukraine, so an explosion caused by something else would be an unusual coincidence.
Earlier, the Security Service stated that it had received confirmation that the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had been blown up by a sabotage group of invaders.. This is evidenced by the interception of a telephone conversation received by the SBU . He also describes the consequences of the explosion of the hydroelectric power station, which are trying to hide in the ry, including rising water levels, flooding of territories and destruction.
