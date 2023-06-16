Loss of control: Russia acknowledged the loss of a village in the Belgorod region

09:59 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The authorities of the Belgorod region in Russia have acknowledged the loss of control over the border village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.



Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian Volunteer Corps had probably entered the village, but because of the shelling of the last two days, they could not confirm the presence of people there.



Gladkov expressed hope for a change in the situation in order to regain control over the village and convince residents to leave it.



At the same time, he did not specify the reason why the authorities cannot enter the territory of the village.