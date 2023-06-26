The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel issued a sharp statement against Israel's policy of invading the Russian Federation

10:59 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel stated that the Israeli government has chosen the path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation. After that, the country's Foreign Ministry announced that they would summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel notes with regret that the current Israeli government has chosen the path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation. This is evidenced by a number of rather controversial events that occurred in the first half of 2023 and coincided with the almost complete absence of Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Among them, the inconclusive visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister to Ukraine in February of this year and a number of interviews with Prime Minister Netanyahu to the media, in particular the last one with the Jerusalem Post on June 22, should be especially noted. .

The diplomats stressed that all relevant statements by the Israeli prime minister have always been aimed at justifying Israel's complete inaction in providing defense assistance to Ukraine over the past 1.5 years.

"At first, the arguments centered around Israel's special relationship with Russia in Syria and the vulnerable position of the Jewish population in the Russian Federation.. However, in the latest interview, completely fictional and speculative assumptions appeared, suggesting the transfer of Western weapons from the battlefield in Ukraine to the Syrian and Iranian regimes.

The embassy also noted that the Israeli government recently successfully held two rounds of high-level political negotiations with the Russian Foreign Ministry.. In addition, an agreement was reached on the creation of another Russian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, for which land was even allocated free of charge, presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a "great achievement."

“It is worth noting the blatant disregard for moral boundaries demonstrated by many senior Israeli officials who attended a diplomatic reception hosted by the Russian embassy in Jerusalem just a week ago.. Moreover, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains dead silence about the regular anti-Semitic statements made by Putin and his henchmen," Ukrainian diplomats said.

The embassy stressed that while democratic countries impose sanctions on Russia as a terrorist country that commits war crimes on a daily basis, Israel has not imposed any sanctions, moreover, over the past two years it has increased bilateral trade with Russia.



The Israeli government's so-called "neutrality" is seen as a clear pro-Russian stance, the diplomats said.

“Unfortunately, the Israeli government takes little account of the opinion of its own people and ignores the calls of the world Jewish diaspora, which unambiguously supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian state terrorism. We call on the Israeli government to change its position and support Ukraine with defense means, support freedom and a democratic world order. We expect Israel to be on the right side of history!" the statement said.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that they would summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk.

The Foreign Ministry plans to summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk for a reprimand after the embassy issued a strong statement against Israel's war policy in his country.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said during a briefing that "despite the difficulties with Russia, Israel supported Ukraine from the beginning of the war until today, the public supported its territorial integrity and sovereignty and voted to condemn Russia in international forums," the newspaper writes.



The minister noted that last year Israel sent to Ukraine an unprecedented, according to him, amount - 80 million shekels, and this year an even larger budget to help Kyiv.



In addition, Cohen noted that the Israeli missile warning system being tested in Kyiv will save the lives of civilian Ukrainians.