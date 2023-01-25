EU ambassadors agreed to extend sanctions against the aggressor

The extension of all economic sanctions applied by the European Union against the Russian Federation for its aggression against Ukraine for the next six months has been approved.
This was reported by media correspondent Rikard Jozwiak.
We are talking about sanctions, the first of which were applied back in 2014 after the first Russian aggression against Ukraine, and significantly expanded since February 2022 with the start of a full-scale war.
