EU ambassadors agree on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

The ambassadors of the European Union today, June 21, agreed on a new eleventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, this was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.
#COREPER II | Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.— Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision on a new package of restrictions.
I welcome the political agreement on our 11th sanctions package.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 21, 2023
It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin.
