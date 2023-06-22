EU ambassadors agree on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

17:58 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The ambassadors of the European Union today, June 21, agreed on a new eleventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, this was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The package includes measures to counter sanctions circumvention and individual listings.

#COREPER II | Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision on a new package of restrictions.

"He (the sanctions package - ed.) will deal another blow to Putin's war machine by tightening export restrictions against Kremlin-supporting organizations. Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods," she tweeted.