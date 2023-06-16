"Consequences of the tragedy will be clear in about a week" - Zelensky about Kakhovskaya HPP

18:50 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The consequences of the Russian bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will be clear in about a week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on June 6.

“A very difficult situation. We understand that from 35 to 80 settlements will be flooded. We understand that there will be big problems, so we prepared with drinking water even where it is not flooded,” the president said.

According to him, we are talking about the entire region - Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson.

“The consequences of the tragedy will be clear in about a week, when the water "leaves" in simple terms. It will be clear what is left there and what will happen next. In parallel, all teams are working, everything is in place,” Zelensky stressed.

He added that Ukraine is engaging the international community at the level of heads of state and government to document this war crime by Russia.

“We understand that this is terrorism. They pre-mined and did it with their own hands. We understand that this is a completely different classification. We talked with the EU, with NATO, with the OSCE, we are also convening the Security Council. Will also address representatives of the International Criminal Court. In our opinion, this is an appropriate crime," Zelensky said.

According to the President, this is a very important point to which he would like the international community to pay attention. The President noted that now he will concentrate all Ukrainian diplomats on work with states that constantly occupy a mediating position.

"These are the states that always pay attention to environmental issues and environmental challenges. This is exactly the case now. I really want a reaction here from Latin America, from Asia. I gave the appropriate order to connect with the relevant leaders and representatives of both states and organizations. We will raise this issue as much as possible," the President stressed.

