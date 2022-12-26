After defeating Russia, Ukraine will become a leading member of NATO - Kuleba

09:36 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine, having overcome Russian aggression, will become a member of NATO on fundamentally different conditions than it could have happened between 2008 and 2022, when the state was denied entry due to Kremlin intimidation. This was announced on Friday, December 23, at the conference of ambassadors of Ukraine by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba.

He recalled that before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine really needed to join NATO precisely so that Russia would not attack.

"However, Moscow intimidated the allies and we were denied protection," he said.

Kuleba indicated that now the situation is different.

"With the weighty support of those very allies, but now it is our army that is beating the aggressor. Having overcome the Russian threat not only for ourselves, but also for the Euro-Atlantic space, we will become a member of collective security," the Foreign Minister said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine would no longer be "a poor relative" hidden under the wing of Article 5 of NATO.

"Ukraine is already a strong military power that fundamentally changes the military balance in the region and acts as a security donor for NATO. And do not listen to those who rant about the impossibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO. We've already been through this. If we do our job well, tomorrow they will sing praises to Euro-Atlantic Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Recall that NATO is strengthening its presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea.