09:51 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After Zelensky repeatedly criticized the UN and the Red Cross for their inaction in the context of a humanitarian catastrophe, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that an immediate response has always been a UN priority, Ukrinform reports.

"I understand the president's frustration. And we focused on responding as soon as possible," the UN Deputy Secretary General said.

According to him, this could be a "terrible shock", since we are talking about disappointing forecasts for the food security of many countries.

Griffiths added that his office is trying to get permission from the occupying authorities for safe access across the contact line to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims.

The UN also spoke about a three-stage disaster response plan. It involves: the removal of people to a safe place, the delivery of vital materials and an assessment of the long-term consequences.

"We need to focus on emergency response right now," he said.. "We have to rescue people and get them to places where they can be safe, where they can eat and get safe drinking water."

Griffiths noted that an appeal is being prepared to international donors for emergency assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, two convoys that set off on Thursday delivered humanitarian aid to Kherson for 30,000. man, another batch departed on Friday.

The Deputy Secretary General of the UN said that the priorities of the first phase in the coming days will be to continue rescuing people and delivering medicines and food aid, including by boat.

The second stage will be aimed at providing assistance, including 700 thousand. people who now lack drinking water, as well as to ensure their livelihood.

The environmental and economic impact assessment will be the third phase of the response.

Recall that in recent days, Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the UN and the Red Cross because of their inaction in the context of a humanitarian catastrophe.. In particular, Zelensky said that the lack of assistance to Ukrainians in the territories occupied by Russians from international organizations after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the self-destruction of these structures.

Jeremy Lawrence, spokesman for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reportedly said that the UN Human Rights Office cannot yet assess whether the bombing of the Kakhovskaya HPP by the Russians is a war crime.

Later, the OP said in response that the UN once again nullified its reputation after it announced "incomprehensible circumstances" of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.