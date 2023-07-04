Georgian Ambassador summoned to MFA for talk over Saakashvili

14:41 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine for a talk because of the condition of the imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After that, the diplomat will go home.

"In pursuance of the order of the President of Ukraine, on July 4, the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, Georgy Zakarashvili, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with a significant deterioration in the condition of Ukrainian citizen Mikhail Saakashvili, imprisoned in Georgia," the statement says.

The Georgian diplomat was noted that such an attitude towards Mikheil Saakashvili is absolutely unacceptable. The Georgian authorities must stop bullying a citizen of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry noted.

"In this regard, Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Giorgi Zakarashvili was invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations to find ways to resolve the current situation," the ministry added.

In addition, the Ukrainian side noted its readiness to immediately discuss the issue of transporting Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment and care.



The minister called on Georgia to release Saakashvili.

"We believe that Georgia should stop mocking Mikheil Saakashvili and return him to us, since he is a citizen of Ukraine," he summed up.

On July 3, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in Tbilisi's Vivamed clinic, remotely joined the court session for the first time since February of this year. When turned on, he demonstrated his physical condition.