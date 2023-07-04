Georgian Ambassador summoned to MFA for talk over Saakashvili

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine for a talk because of the condition of the imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.
This is stated in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After that, the diplomat will go home.
The Georgian diplomat was noted that such an attitude towards Mikheil Saakashvili is absolutely unacceptable. The Georgian authorities must stop bullying a citizen of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry noted.
In addition, the Ukrainian side noted its readiness to immediately discuss the issue of transporting Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment and care.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Foreign Ministry would call the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine for a talk because of Saakashvili's condition.
The minister called on Georgia to release Saakashvili.
On July 3, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in Tbilisi's Vivamed clinic, remotely joined the court session for the first time since February of this year. When turned on, he demonstrated his physical condition.
