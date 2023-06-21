Portugal officially announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Portugal has officially announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes armored personnel carriers and howitzers.
Information about this was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Portugal.
The entire aid package consists of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers and a set of 105mm howitzers.
Information about this was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Portugal.
The entire aid package consists of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers and a set of 105mm howitzers.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments