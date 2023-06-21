Portugal officially announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

12:03 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Portugal has officially announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes armored personnel carriers and howitzers.

Information about this was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Portugal.

The entire aid package consists of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers and a set of 105mm howitzers.
 
"These new military hardware complements previous deliveries, including 180 tons of ammunition and five protected medical support vehicles, that have been provided over the past few weeks," the ministry said.