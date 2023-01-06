Attempts to integrate occupied parts of Donbass will cost Russia dearly - British intelligence

10:18 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Attempts to integrate the "LNR" and "DNR" into Russia will be accompanied by large political, diplomatic and financial costs for the Russian side.



This was announced on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.



As noted in the message, December 31, 2022. the armed formations of the "LPR" and "DPR" were "officially" included in the Russian armed forces, and President Putin, during a visit to Rostov-on-Don, handed combat colors to these formations.

"Russia claims that the 'LNR' and 'DNR' are integral parts of the Russian Federation after the 'referendums' on accession in September 2022. However, since 2014, it has quietly controlled both, creating the 1st army corps of the "DPR" and the 2nd army corps of the "LPR" and supporting them with the Russian military," the ministry emphasizes.

British intelligence believes that the status and identity of the "DNR" and "LNR" are likely to remain a point of contention and may cause conflicts in the Russian system.