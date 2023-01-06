Attempts to integrate occupied parts of Donbass will cost Russia dearly - British intelligence

Attempts to integrate the "LNR" and "DNR" into Russia will be accompanied by large political, diplomatic and financial costs for the Russian side.
This was announced on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.
As noted in the message, December 31, 2022. the armed formations of the "LPR" and "DPR" were "officially" included in the Russian armed forces, and President Putin, during a visit to Rostov-on-Don, handed combat colors to these formations.
British intelligence believes that the status and identity of the "DNR" and "LNR" are likely to remain a point of contention and may cause conflicts in the Russian system.
