Help for Ukraine: Canada's first Leopard 2 tank arrives in Poland

13:59 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The first Leopard 2 battle tank, which Canada will transfer to Ukraine, arrived in Poland today, February 6, said Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

“The first Leopard 2 battle tank that we donated to Ukraine has arrived in Poland. Together with our allies, we will soon train the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use this equipment. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine, ” she wrote on Twitter.

The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we've donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we'll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment.



Canada will continue to #StandWithUkraine . 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ylO6rQaJWb — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 6, 2023

The plane with the first German-made Leopard 2 tank left Canada for Ukraine on February 4. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine then added that Canada undertook to supply Ukraine with 4 Leopard 2 main battle tanks from the stocks of its Armed Forces.

The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank developed by the German company Kraus-Mafai. Leopard 2 was the successor to the successful development of the same company - the main battle tank Leopard 1. Production of Leopard 2 began in 1979. Adopted by the armed forces of Austria, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain and Turkey.