Assistance from the Netherlands to Ukraine reached the amount of 1.07 billion euros

11:17 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands sent military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 1.07 billion euros.



This is stated in a letter from the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren to Parliament.

"The total cost of military assistance to Ukraine as of January 24 amounted to about 1.07 billion euros," the letter says.

Of this amount, direct material military support is 463.8 million euros. This amount relates to the book value of the delivered equipment.. In the previous parliamentary letter of 16 December, the book value of the delivered equipment was over 404 million euros.



As noted in the previous report, the Ministry of Defense intends to replenish or replace the supplied equipment where necessary as soon as possible. As at 24 January 2023, the total replacement cost was €771.3 million.



This amount also includes commercial deliveries: the cost of military goods purchased on a commercial basis in the interests of Ukraine is now about 57.8 million euros (compared to 45 million euros as of December 15 last year).



This amount also includes a military support package worth 120 million euros, which provides for the transfer of T-72 tanks together with the Czech Republic and the United States.



A contribution of 100 million euros is also provided for the "International Fund for Ukraine". This fund finances equipment supplied directly by industry.



The Netherlands also contributes 25 million euros to the NATO fund for military support to Ukraine. This money is for things like fuel, clothing and medical supplies, not weapons.

“For these transfers, as for the previous ones, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation have carried out a thorough, but, given exceptional circumstances, accelerated revision of the EU criteria for arms exports. Any new shipments will also be subject to this rigorous and expedited review," the letter said.

As reported, the Netherlands is ready to consider Ukraine's request for the supply of F-16 fighters, but so far no such request has been received.