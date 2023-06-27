EU assistance: 500 power generators to eliminate the consequences of a hydroelectric explosion

15:55 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union and its Member States provided Ukraine with 500 additional power generators of various capacities, totaling €16 million, to deal with the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by the Russian invaders.



This information was shared at a press briefing in Brussels by the representative of the European Commission, Balazs Uyvari.

"We are activating 500 electrical generators from the rescEU energy reserve located in Poland to help restore critical infrastructure in the southern regions of Ukraine, where the Novokakhovskaya hydroelectric dam collapsed.. These generators will be used to restore pumping and sewage stations and other critical infrastructure in the affected areas," he said.



Uivari noted that these power generators have different capacities and a total cost of €16 million.. The supply of these generators is an additional assistance that goes along with the assistance already provided by 18 European countries through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Assistance includes the delivery of water tanks, boats, life-saving equipment and other priority items.