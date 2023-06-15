Poland introduces a ban on crossing the border for vehicles from Belarus and Russia

The Polish government completely prohibits crossing the state border for vehicles registered in Belarus or the Russian Federation.
It is reported by Polish Radio.
In particular, the restriction applies to trucks, motorized tractors, trailers, including semi-trailers, and road trains registered in Belarus or Russia.
The decision comes into force today, May 30.
Yesterday, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland , Mariusz Kaminsky, announced the imposition of sanctions restrictions against 365 citizens of Belarus.. Such a step is a response to the verdict on journalist Andrzej Poczobut announced by the Belarusian regime.
