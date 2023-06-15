Poland introduces a ban on crossing the border for vehicles from Belarus and Russia

07:12 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Polish government completely prohibits crossing the state border for vehicles registered in Belarus or the Russian Federation.



It is reported by Polish Radio.

"Poland introduces additional restrictions when crossing the border with Belarus. From midnight on June 1, by special order, border traffic at checkpoints with Belarus will be stopped.

In particular, the restriction applies to trucks, motorized tractors, trailers, including semi-trailers, and road trains registered in Belarus or Russia.

"This is the result of a decision by the Minister of the Interior and Administration, Mariusz Kaminsky. The document was published in the Journal of Laws," the journalists say.

The decision comes into force today, May 30.