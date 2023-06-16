Poland imposed sanctions against 365 citizens of Belarus and Russian entrepreneurs

18:43 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland has added 365 citizens of Belarus to the list of undesirable persons, forbidding them to stay on its territory, as announced by the press service of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs in a report dated May 29.



As a result of this decision, entry into the Schengen area will also be prohibited for these persons, and their funds and assets will be frozen. In addition, the Minister decided to freeze the funds and assets of 20 organizations and 16 individuals that are mainly associated with Russian capital..



The list of sanctions includes 159 deputies, 76 judges, seven prosecutors, 32 representatives of the local administration and 28 law enforcement officers. It is noted that, taking into account previous restrictions, the sanctions now apply to all deputies of the Belarusian parliament.



In addition, the list includes representatives of the Belarusian media engaged in propaganda (23 people), athletes and sports activists (24 people), employees of Belarusian institutions and state enterprises (eight people) and cultural and scientific figures (eight people)..



The list also includes entrepreneurs associated with Russian capital - 15 citizens of the Russian Federation and one Belarusian.



So far, the specific names of the people on the list have not been disclosed. It is noted that these people propagandized the Belarusian regime and took part in legitimizing and supporting the repressive policy of the authorities in Minsk.



They are also credited with responsibility for the politically motivated sentence against Andrzej Poczobut, which was handed down on false charges, the Interior Ministry added.