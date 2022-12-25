Poland provided Ukraine with military assistance

17:10 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Polish authorities have provided $9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, of which almost $2 billion is military assistance.



This is reported by the Polish edition of Rzeczpospolita.



According to the most conservative estimates of the publication, $3.6 billion (PLN 15.9 billion) is state aid. Private aid only in the first three months after the start of a full-scale war can reach $2.2 billion (PLN 9-10 billion). To date, this amount has increased by several billion more.



Military aid is at least $1.9 billion (PLN 8.5 billion).



Recall that the Netherlands has already provided Ukraine with military assistance for almost 1 billion euros.







