Poland plans to train two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine every month

07:44 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Polish side declared its readiness to carry out monthly military training of two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the same time.



This was reported by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Wojciech Skurkiewicz.



Poland wants to train Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews in five weeks

During a meeting of the National Defense Commission of the Polish Sejm, Skurkiewicz noted that Warsaw had submitted the largest proposal for training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, declaring its readiness to conduct group special training, in particular for sappers, as well as medical courses and basic exercises for the Ukrainian military.

"The Polish proposal is distinguished by the declaration of group preparation... We will begin monthly training of two Ukrainian battalions at the same time," the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland said.

Skurkevich stressed that military training will be adapted to the actual needs of the Ukrainian army and should offer the Ukrainian side a comprehensive package for preparing Ukrainian troops for combat operations.