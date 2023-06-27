Poland hands over thousands of machine guns and millions of ammunition to Ukraine

18:02 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Igor Klymenko, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminsky officially announced the delivery of a significant number of machine guns to Ukrainian forces.



In his Twitter post, Kaminsky stressed that Poland will continue to support Ukraine, and this new supply of weapons will be directed to the combat formations of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.



He noted that the delivery includes thousands of machine guns and millions of ammunition, which will play an important role in effectively resisting the defenders of the freedom of Ukraine and Europe.



Kaminsky also stressed that the situation on the front lines remains tense due to the ongoing counter-offensive, and this conflict could be of significant proportions.

As a sign of further support, the Polish minister promised to provide medical care to the wounded Ukrainian soldiers, giving them access to treatment in Poland itself.