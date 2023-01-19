Poland expects tanks to be sent to Ukraine

15:54 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland is counting on European allies to send up to 100 battle tanks to Ukraine to support its defense efforts against a Russian invasion.



This was stated by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was in talks with allies about a possible delivery of German-made Leopard heavy tanks to Ukraine, but cautioned that any announcements must come in step with the allies..

"I spoke to Olaf a few weeks ago and tried to encourage him to do more," Morawiecki told Bloomberg.

"We have allocated our 14 Leopard tanks and are now waiting for Leopards from Denmark, Finland and Germany, as well as tanks from other EU countries," he added.



Apart from Germany, 12 other European countries have Leopards in their arsenals, but they need Berlin's approval to transfer the tanks.



On Saturday, the UK became the first country to confirm it would send its battle tanks to Ukraine.