Poland announced its readiness to transfer 60 tanks to Ukraine

12:21 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland is ready to transfer 60 Polish PT-91 Twardy tanks (an upgraded version of the T-72) and 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.



This was announced in an interview with the Canadian television channel CTV News by the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Poland was the first country to deliver 250 tanks. Now we are ready to send 60 of our modernized PT-91 tanks, as well as 14 Leopard 2 tanks. If we do not want Ukraine to lose, we must be very open and persistent in our support," the Prime Minister of Poland said.



As Morawiecki emphasized, Poland is now taking the next steps so that different countries join the international coalition to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.