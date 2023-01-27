Poland announced its readiness to transfer 60 tanks to Ukraine

Poland is ready to transfer 60 Polish PT-91 Twardy tanks (an upgraded version of the T-72) and 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
This was announced in an interview with the Canadian television channel CTV News by the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki.
This was announced in an interview with the Canadian television channel CTV News by the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki.
As Morawiecki emphasized, Poland is now taking the next steps so that different countries join the international coalition to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments