Poland may transfer fighter jets to Ukraine - Morawiecki

13:57 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland can transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only in coordination with NATO, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, any other air force will be implemented and possibly transferred in coordination with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination," Morawiecki said.

He also stated that Poland is building up its own defense capability.

"We are bringing to Poland K2 tanks, K9 howitzers, HIMARS. There are already "Patriots" on Polish soil - the most modern air defense system. We restored state finances and armed the Polish soldier," the prime minister said.

According to Morawiecki, Poland's budget for 2023 includes unprecedented defense spending - 3% of GDP.

"97.4 billion zlotys will be allocated for defense in 2023. This is an increase of 163% compared to 2015," he said.

The prime minister stressed that the Polish authorities are increasing the funding of the armed forces, introducing the concept of universal defense and increasing the number of the Polish Army.



The head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, welcomed Poland's position on the transfer of fighters and added that the work continues.