Poland wants to reduce the training time of the Ukrainian military on Leopard tanks

10:26 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland seeks to reduce the training time of the Ukrainian military on Leopard 2 battle tanks from ten to five weeks. It is reported by Reuters.



The village of Swietoszow in western Poland, close to the German border, is home to one of three Leopard training centers in Europe - the others are in Germany and Switzerland.



The Polish military declined to confirm exactly where the Ukrainian military exercises would take place, but military experts say Świętoszów is a likely location.



In the training center equipped with simulators, 14 crews of four people each can be trained at once.. Training on Leopard tanks has so far taken about 10 weeks, but according to instructors, this time can be reduced to five.

"If we intensify training (by maximizing the number of) instructors, our time and our weekends, we can train an entire crew in five weeks," Maciej Banaszyński, commander of the Polish Leopard training center, said.

He noted that Polish instructors conduct training courses for Leopard tankers and drivers.