German politicians demand to accelerate the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

10:26 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A number of politicians from the "traffic light coalition" ruling in Germany called on the country's government to resolve the issue of a possible delivery of German Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I consider it important to agree as soon as possible on how the partners should act on the issue of battle tanks," Michael Roth, an expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio station on Friday, January 13.

For her part, Free Democratic Party (FDP) foreign policy expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said that Germany should finally issue an export permit for the Leopard.

Ukraine has long been seeking the supply of Leopard tanks from Western countries. This week, the debate on this topic intensified after Poland announced its readiness to supply such tanks to Kyiv as part of an international coalition. However, this requires the consent of Germany as a manufacturing country.. It is also unclear whether Germany itself is willing to participate in such a coalition.

The German government has not yet made a decision regarding the supply. There has also been no official request from Poland to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine.. Michael Roth noted that in any case he did not hear a categorical refusal from the German government.

"I see no red lines on the issue of weapons systems," he said.

The deputy chairman of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Dirk Wiese, said that the issue of tanks is now being coordinated in the government and with the allies, and a decision can be expected in the very near future.

For her part, Bundestag arms commissioner Eva Hegl is convinced that Leopard tanks could provide Ukraine with "decisive assistance" in the fight against Russian aggression.

Recall that the Polish authorities decided to transfer a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that five countries were already ready to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, awaiting permission from Germany as a manufacturing country.