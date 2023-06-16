09:48 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Roderich Kiesewetter, a spokesman for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and opposition to the Schltz government, expressed his support for the supply of German Taurus cruise missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces.



In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), Kiesewetter said that Ukraine's partners must provide it with all possible means to combat threats and comply with international law.



He noted that the Taurus cruise missiles, with their range of up to 500 kilometers, could be an important contribution from Germany..



The politician stressed that there should be no restrictions and that these missiles will allow Ukraine to strike at a considerable distance behind the front line against Russian military infrastructure.



Kiesewetter noted that Germany has a limited number of Taurus missiles, but the use of them by Ukraine will bring significant benefits and a qualitative improvement.



He also stressed that these missiles have experience of use in the Bundeswehr, but most of them have not yet been used and it is better to use them in Ukraine than store them in Germany.