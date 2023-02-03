The police opened more than 60,000 proceedings on the commission of crimes by the Russian military

16:51 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

All war crimes of the Russian Federation are carefully documented and become the basis for the work of international and Ukrainian justice bodies. As of February 2, the National Police of Ukraine launched more than 60,000 criminal proceedings on the fact of crimes committed by the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine.



This was announced by the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

"As of now, 7,516 civilians have been killed, including 459 children. More than 152,000 residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed.. Almost 3200 educational and 1200 medical institutions. More than 7.5 thousand critical infrastructure facilities," Klymenko said.

He also noted that 49 places of captivity or dungeons were discovered where the Russian Federation illegally detained and tortured citizens of Ukraine.



In addition, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 60 criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of sexual violence committed by the military of the Russian Federation.