Border guards repulsed the attacks of the Russian army in the Bakhmut direction
18:14 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine
According to the State Border Service, it became known that in the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian border guards repulsed the assault of the enemy and captured the positions of the invaders with a counterattack.
This is reported in the State Border Service.
"Russian invaders, under the cover of artillery, tried to capture one of the advanced positions of our defenders. However, the assault failed. During the battle, the border guards destroyed 9 invaders, wounded about 20 more. The fighters advanced 300 meters and are fixed in new positions," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments