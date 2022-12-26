The arson of the barracks of the occupiers in the Crimea was organized by partisans

10:21 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The ATESH partisan movement (the movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars) announced that it was its activists who organized the arson of the barracks with the Russian military in the village. Soviet in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They announced this in their official Telegram channel.

"The base of the mobilized army of the Russian Federation in the village. Soviet in the Ukrainian Crimea is on fire. Our agents worked like clockwork. We have been working on this "project" for a long time and of course we succeeded. We will continue to destroy the Russian army from the inside," the message says.

They also said that there are victims there, and promised to publish more information soon.

Earlier, the Telegram channels of the peninsula reported a fire in the Crimean village of Sovetsky. They recorded how the flame engulfed a large area of the building and rises several meters up.

According to various sources, from several hundred to several thousand mobilized Russians were placed in the building. The number of dead and injured is not yet known.

The barracks caught fire on Saturday early in the morning. And on Saturday evening they heard explosions in Sevastopol and Simferopol.

Recall, earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers intend to conduct random checks of the apartments of Crimean residents, their basements, garages, as well as computers and telephones. Thus, the special services of the Russian Federation expect to identify those who allegedly cooperate with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.