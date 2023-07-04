Flooded settlements in the Kherson region suffer from enemy shelling

12:46 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kherson region, the greatest consequences of enemy shelling are felt in the villages that suffered from flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians.



This was informed by the head of the Kherson regional administration, Alexander Prokudin, during the live broadcast of the national news telethon.

"The settlements located near the Dnieper River and subjected to flooding were especially affected.. These include Kherson, Antonovka, Kindeyka, Stanislav, Cossack and Vesele,” he stressed.

On the Ukrainian territory controlled by the Kherson region, one residential building is still flooded.



According to preliminary estimates, about 4,000 houses received various damages.. Restoration work is currently underway.