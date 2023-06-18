Undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station: in Zaporozhye the water level fell by 4 meters

As a result of the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian forces in Zaporozhye, in the downstream, the water level dropped significantly by 4 meters.
Yuriy Malashko, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration (Zaporozhye Regional State Administration), informed about this during the broadcast of the national telethon.
Yuriy Malashko, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration (Zaporozhye Regional State Administration), informed about this during the broadcast of the national telethon.
According to him, there are currently no problems with drinking water in the region, and such problems are not expected in the future.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments