Undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station: China is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

18:21 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

China is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine after the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which led to flooding and significant consequences.

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Wenbin, at a briefing on June 8.

“We are seriously concerned about the destruction of the relevant facilities and are deeply concerned about its humanitarian, economic and environmental consequences.. We call on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and do everything possible to protect the civilian population and preserve civilian objects,” Wenbin said.

He added that the most important priority for all stakeholders is to make efforts to alleviate the situation on the ground and jointly respond to the disaster.

"China plays a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. We put forward Chinese proposals, including a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and sent numerous shipments of humanitarian supplies to the country. We are ready to continue to make efforts in this direction,” Wenbin said.

At the same time, he did not specify what kind of humanitarian aid China plans to provide.