Undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station: the EU mobilizes assistance for Ukraine

16:41 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union is mobilizing aid for Ukraine to help deal with the catastrophic consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant being blown up by Russians.

This was reported on the website of the European Commission.

“The destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine led to devastating humanitarian and environmental consequences. While the evacuation of the affected population is underway, Ukraine has invited international assistance from the EU in the form of equipment and mechanisms for efforts to alleviate the situation.. In response, the EU immediately sent assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, thanks in part to the first offers from Germany, Austria and Lithuania.

According to the European Commission, Germany allocated 5,000 mobile water filters and 56 generators to Ukraine. Austria received 20 water tanks and 10 pumps for pumping contaminated water. This equipment is already being delivered to Ukraine. In addition, Lithuania and Germany offered shelter equipment, including tents, beds and blankets.



The EU Emergency Response Coordination Center is in constant contact with the rescue services of Ukraine to clarify needs on the ground. It remains ready to coordinate further assistance for Ukraine.



The EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Ukraine also coordinates with humanitarian partners. It is about quickly responding to the needs of people affected by flooding, including the provision of food and drinking water.