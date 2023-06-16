Undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP: Energoatom monitors the situation at ZNPP

10:08 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Energoatom reports that the undermining of the Kakhovskaya HPP by the Russian invaders may have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhya NPP, but the current situation is under control.



On the night of June 6, 2023, the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was blown up by rashists, which led to a rapid decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir. This poses an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP.



Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is needed to feed the turbine condensers and ZNPP safety systems. At present, the station's cooling pond is full: according to the latest data at 8:00 am, the water level is 16.6 meters, which is enough for the station's needs.



Energoatom is carefully monitoring the situation and observing the actions of the occupiers at ZNPP together with other international organizations, including the IAEA, which are present at the plant.



Any changes in the situation will be promptly reported.