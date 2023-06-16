Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Czech Republic will transfer equipment for water treatment and generators to Ukraine

15:17 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech Republic will purchase equipment for water purification and transfer it to Ukraine. Also in the Czech Republic, generators are being prepared to be transferred to de-energized areas.

This was told by the Czech government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, Tomasz Kopechny, commenting on the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians.

“Let's start with ecology and water purification products. This is what we plan to send as soon as possible. They need to be bought somewhere.. We do not have systems ready for such a scenario, for such a threat that could be sent from the state reserve, but we are working to buy them and send them to the affected areas, ”Kopechny said.

As for generators, Czech officials have prepared a plan to send as many generators as possible, a Czech official said.. According to him, after the peak of the flood passes, many areas will have serious damage to the energy infrastructure, which means that they will be cut off from electricity even after the situation improves.

"Therefore, we have begun to prepare generators that will be useful for settlements, for people's homes, as well as for the factories affected by this," Kopechny said.

What are the threats of undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians

According to Kopechny, many months ago, when there were first signs that Russia might have an intention to blow up the Kakhovka dam, many analyzes of the potential consequences were made.. And now this threat has begun to materialize on several fronts.

Firstly , this is the very threat to hundreds, if not thousands of human lives that can be lost due to flooding of settlements.

"So, of course, we know that several dozen settlements will suffer from the flood itself," the official said.

Secondly , it will have a huge impact on the water supply of millions of people in the area and nearby areas.. So it will have lasting implications for the provision of water for irrigation, as well as for the personal use of millions of people, not today, not next week, but for years to come, Kopechny said.

Thirdly , it will also have a lasting impact on the availability of water in Crimea and all southern territories of Ukraine, including the temporarily occupied regions.

Fourth , this will have a lasting impact on Ukraine's energy sector that has yet to be accurately calculated and measured.. How will this affect energy supply, especially in winter.

Fifth - and this is the biggest, let's say, all-observing global risk - a direct link between the cooling capacity provided by the Kakhovka dam and the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye. All these things will have an impact on the population.

The sixth point is that the explosion at the dam will have a lasting impact on the ecological system over a large territory of Ukraine.

“Therefore, the environmental impact will be simply immeasurable. Of course, we will talk about animal species that will become extinct. We are talking about pollution, which will have to be fought for, perhaps not even years, but decades. So this will be one of the areas that the Czech Republic will also focus on," the Czech official said.

"This is, of course, a tactical operational move by the Russians, which violates all conventions precisely because it is indiscriminate against the civilian population and how it causes enormous damage not only to critical infrastructure, but also to the lives of thousands of people," Kopechny said.

According to him, the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station should be perceived and treated as another Russian war crime against Ukraine against the civilian population.