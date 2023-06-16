Undermining the road near the checkpoint "Three sisters" - informational and psychological operation - Painter

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Anna Malyar, said that the blowing up of the road near the Three Sisters checkpoint by Russian troops was an information and psychological operation.
On the air, she expressed her opinion, noting that such actions by Russia fit into their tactics of information and psychological operations.
Malyar stressed that over the centuries, Russians have been adept at hiding their actions and using formal excuses to justify their actions..
She also stressed the fact of the presence of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine without a legal basis and their attempt to seize the Ukrainian state.
Earlier it was reported about the explosion of the road at the intersection of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian Federation, called the Three Sisters checkpoint.
